rawalpindi - RDA has sealed two booking/site offices of illegal private housing schemes during an operation on Wednesday, informed a spokesman. He added that the illegal housing schemes were identified as Marriyam Green City and French Housing Scheme located on Adiala Road. He said that Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering, RDA directed Planning’s staff to conduct an operation against illegal booking offices of housing schemes.

According to him, a team of MP&TE RDA staff along with local police carried out an operation at Adiala Road and sealed the booking offices of two illegal housing schemes named Marriyam Green City and French Housing Scheme .