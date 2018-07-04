Share:

It is painful for me to mention that I am the part of such a state where always injustice is being practiced with poor and helpless people but unfortunately the powerful authorities are silent as a death grave. The tears come out when I discuss about the cruel act which was acted upon a helpless young woman, Khadija Siddiqui.

It is not the only case which happened in the our country, also many cases like this happened and become silent. It is my humble request to the government and concern authorities to take a serious step to bring justice in country and it is also hope that the guilty hands won’t be left without punishment though the victims are poor.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbut, June 14.