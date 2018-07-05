Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Finance, Excise and Taxation Syed Zia Haider Rizvi said on Wednesday that setting aside their mutual differences, the youth should contribute to the national development.

He was addressing the students of 18th education session of Nazariati Summer School at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan. He said, “Youth generation is the future of the country.”

He said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had pinned high hopes on youth, which responded to his call during the Pakistan Movement. He urged the students to work hard to enlist Pakistan amongst the developed countries. He stressed that every government should prefer the interests of Pakistan in its policies. He appreciated the concept of Nazariati Summer School, saying that it was a great source of projecting the two-nation theory and objective of creating Pakistan. He said the trust has also bestowed a gold medal upon his father for his role in the Pakistan Movement that was a pride for him. Chief Justice (r) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan, Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust Mian Farooq Altaf, Secretary of NPT Shahid Rasheed and Professor Dr Perveen Khan were also present.