Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi has received another great honor for being the most valuable PSL-3 brand.

“It is a big achievement for us that Zalmi has been declared the most valuable brand of the PSL for the second successive year by the American company Nielsen,” said Zalmi spokesman here on Wednesday. In addition to this, they also declared Haier as the most impressive shirt logo, along with all Zalmi-related sponsors for the second time as well.

Nielsen gave Peshawar Zalmi the honor by carefully assessing the brand for its superb branding, media and social media campaigns.

“If we fast-rewind to last year, Nielsen had declared the former champs of PSL number one last year as well,” he added.

According to Nielsen, Zalmi has performed exceptionally well on all metrics related to brand value on media and social media and this has led Peshawar Zalmi to become the best franchise of PSL for the second time in a row. “Nielsen also mentioned that Peshawar Zalmi fans are the highest in number as compared to other PSL franchises,” he said.

Zamli chairman Javed Afridi said his team thanks the players and all the fans, for being a part of our journey on becoming the best franchise. “My wish is that in the 4th season of PSL, Zalmi play a few matches in Peshawar, which is our home ground and the fans get to witness their heroes live in front of their eyes.”