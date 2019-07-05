Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Investigation Officer in fake accounts case on Thursday informed an accountability court (AC) that three accused had submitted applications for plea bargain and expressed will to return the looted money. The three accused include Chairman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and Consultant and Director of Nooriabad Power Company Khursheed Jamali, CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood, Director Nooriabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali had submitted applications to the NAB in this regard. On query of Judge Muhammad Bashir regarding applications’ status, NAB IO pleaded that the request of the accused persons were under process with the department. He stated that it would take some more days as the department had to view all aspects of the requests.