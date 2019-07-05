Share:

PESHAWAR - A police inspector embraced martyrdom and two received injuries when a team of law enforcers raided a house in Bannu during wee hours of Thursday to arrest three leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) over violation of section 144, which prohibits holding of public meetings.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdullah Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi told a press conference that the arrested PTM leaders opened fire on police officials during a raid conducted in Township area for arresting them.

They said that the firing by the accused resulted in martyrdom of Police Inspector Zaheer and injury to two others.

All the three PTM leaders were later arrested by the police force, which recovered two pistols from their possession.

The police officers said that the PTM leaders were wanted in different cases for violating ban on rallies and public gatherings under Section 144 and delivering hateful speeches against the national institutions.

This the second major violent incident involving the PTM cadres in less than two months time. Earlier, on May 26, a violent clash erupted between PTM protesters and Pakistan Army soldiers in in North Waziristan tribal district. Both sides had blamed each other for triggering the violence.

Following that incident, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement saying that a check post in the area was assaulted by a group and in an exchange of fire, three people were killed while 15 were injured ─ including five soldiers.

According to the statement by the Army's media wing, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir ─ both of whom are Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leaders ─ were leading the protesters.

"A group led by Mohsin Javed [Dawar] and Ali Wazir assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district this morning. They wanted to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day," added the statement.

"Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post. Due to firing of the group, five Army soldiers got injured. In exchange of fire, three individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured," it had said.