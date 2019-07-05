Share:

OKARA : As many as 45 villagers were booked for beating cops to avert the arrest of a drug pusher here on Wednesday. Depalpur Saddr police raided the house of Qurban Ali, a drug pusher of village 55/D, and held him with 550g of hashish. Listening to the suspect’s howls, villagers including women gathered at his house. They beat the policemen with sticks and averted the arrest of the suspect. They also snatched a huge of money and a wrist watch from the policemen.

Later, a case was registered against them.