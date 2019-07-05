Share:

LAHORE (PR) I hope that more Chinese companies from Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Chongqing will attend the 7th Pakistan-China Business Forum, being held this September in Lahore to explore Pakistan’s real potential, said Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu. “Pakistan-China Business Forum has gained success to a great deal over the years and has played a vital role in deepening ties between economic, trade, industrial, and commercial ties between Pakistan and China,” he said, chairing a meeting held in Pakistan Mission.