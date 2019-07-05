Share:

One common trait in Indian and Pakistani democracies is the existence of dynasties. Dynasties and democracies cannot go together. While in Pakistan, democracy has always remained a weak idea; the idea of mass representation in India has mutated to the extent that tyranny of the majority is the order of the day.

It is hard to overlook the role of dynastic politics in the decline of democracy in India. Thankfully, Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to step down as party president – a much-needed step after Congress lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 elections.

But, a question worth asking arises with the resignation of Rahul Gandhi: does Congress party have a future, if any, in Modi’s India? The last election that was more of a contest of personalities rather than representative elections, Modi outclassed Rahul. With Rahul’s defeat in the show of personality appeal and charisma against Modi, Congress lost to BJP.

It is indeed brave of Rahul to accept responsibility for Congress’s poor performance. However, merely stepping down of Rahul Gandhi cannot benefit the party, if it clings to dynastic politics. Congress needs to undergo a complete overhaul process.

In these times, when the mob rule and tyranny of the majority defines Indian politics, the future of Congress in India is bleak. To overcome the present crisis, the leadership of the oldest political party that ruled India for 55 years must let Rahul stick to his decision. It is time for the party to design a new ideology and political message that can help the party in not countering the toxic politics of BJP but also redefine the secular traditions of Indian politics.

Undoubtedly, a Congress without the Nehru-Gandhi family is unimaginable; however, Ghandis have proved to be of profound disadvantage to the party. A new message and new faces representing INC are what the INC needs the most if it wants to get out of the present political crisis it is in.