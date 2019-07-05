Share:

LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has released assets details of members of Punjab Assembly.

According to the list, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan emerges as the richest MPA with assets worth Rs1.65 billion while the ruling party’s Amjad Chaudhry is also a billionaire.

Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar owns assets worth Rs3.98 crore while Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has assets worth Rs41 crore. PA speaker Parvez Elahi’s assets are worth Rs18crore.

The former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar has not declared his assets as he didn’t take oath.

Earlier, ECP found that Imran Khan owns assets worth Rs10.82 crore whereas first lady Bushra Bibi owns 3-kanal home in Bani Gala. The premier has not declared the value of his residence in Bani Gala and maintained that it was a gift.

Imran Khan also holds Dollar, Euro and British Pounds Sterling accounts, approximately 155 acres of commercial and agriculture land, and four goats worth Rs200,000.

ECP list shows PTI lawmaker has Rs1.65b assets

Shehbaz Sharif’s assets are worth more than Rs18.96 crore. Shehbaz’s first wife Nusrat Shehbaz owns Rs23 crore and second wife Tehmina Durrani Rs5.76 million. He owns a flat in London and the value of his assets abroad is Rs14 crore.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emerged as one of the richest parliamentarians according to the stats. The PPP chairman owns assets worth over Rs1.54 billion and has shares in two villas in Dubai. Bilawal holds Dubai Iqama as well.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s assets are worth Rs66 crore including horses and other animals of Rs1 crore. The erstwhile president is also an Iqama holder of Dubai.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed possesses bank balance worth Rs8.73 crore, assets worth Rs3.58 crore and prize bonds worth Rs2.5 million. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi owns assets worth over Rs60 crore.

According to the ECP, Law Minister Raja Basharat has assets worth over Rs20 million. He has also leased a car from a private bank. Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari owns assets worth over Rs160 million while Provincial Minister Raja Rashid is the owner of assets worth over Rs 100million.

Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid owns assets worth over Rs470 million while former provincial information minister Fayyaz Chohan has assets worth Rs1.5 million. PML-N’ Khawaja Salman Rafique owns assets worth Rs156 million while Khawaja Imran Nazir has assets over Rs210 million. Sardar Awais Leghari has assets worth over Rs280 million while Bilal Yasin has assets worth a little over Rs14 million.