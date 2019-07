Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 1.4 kilogram heroin worth million of rupees from a private cargo service here on Thursday.

According to details, the ANF on a tip-off intercepted a private cargo service vehicle at Super Highway, Karachi.

During search, 1.4 kilogram heroin concealed in 16 air filters was seized. The parcel was booked by a citizen named Irshad from Lahore which to be delivered to a man named Ibrar in Karachi.