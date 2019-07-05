Share:

According to Health authorities, in the state of Bihar 47 children have died because of encephalitis syndrome, which involves inflammation of the brain. In Muzaffarpur, 179 cases have been reported. All these deaths occurred only in the past week. 351 people also died of encephalitis in 2013. The cause of this brain disease is the toxins found in lychees. The children who got affected spent most of their day eating lychees in the nearby gardens.

It is requested to all of the parents and agricultural department to be aware of this dangerous threat.

SAJJAD NEZAR,

Turbat.