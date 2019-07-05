Share:

LAHORE (PR) WWF-Pakistan, in collaboration with The Coca-Cola Foundation, has formally reached out to waste dealers and scavengers for the very first time, with an inclusive approach to facilitate key stakeholders in creating a ‘Pakistan Without Waste’ – a sustainable packaging vision of The Coca-Cola Company. In this regard WWF-Pakistan is conducting a scoping study on the consumption, collection and disposal pattern of PET bottles, and quantifying the amount of PET being recycled, while also analyzing the level of public awareness about plastic pollution. In pursuance of this study, two interactive stakeholder consultative workshops were held in Karachi and Lahore this week, aiming at building cohesion amongst the scavengers, junk dealers and recyclers (informal sector) and the formal sector, to identify gaps, enhance collection and recycling efficiency.