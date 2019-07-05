Share:

LAHORE (PR) Cheetay is well on its way to becoming the leading go-to E-commerce & logistics brand in the country. Having launched their services in Islamabad & Karachi, a city wise rollout is their plan of action with multiple cities to follow. Their aim is to not only go big but to be the ubiquitous one stop shop that offers everything under one roof. Being an E-commerce platform equipped with last mile logistics, they offer a slew of services such as delivering food, medicines, books, baby care products, makeup and groceries.