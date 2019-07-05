Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has urged upon children to inculcate themselves in extracurricular activities for their physical growth and strong skills with their learning habits.

While distributing certificates among children’s of Kids Summer Festival held at a private hotel here, the Commissioner also stressed upon the parents to allow their children to participate in such healthy activities in their holidays for their further building the physical growth and extra-curricular activities.

He also the parents that for encouraging their children to participate in summer festival and has set a good habit and trend to facilitate them for their further capacity building and skills at all level with the curricular activities. He assured that all such healthy activities would be encouraged and promoted at every level in the city for peaceful atmosphere as the city has been on path of progress and peace.

Shilwani also lauded the efforts of the hotel management to hold such activity for the promotion of the students skills in summer vacations and provide appropriate platform for healthy activities.

Later, the Commissioner distributed certificate and gifts amongst 26 children.