NOORPUR THAL - SDO Fesco subdivision office Noorpur Thal Mehr Zulifqar has urged the officials to make every effort to provide better services to electricity consumers. Talking to media, he said: “I am determined to perform my duties with a sense of obligation. It is a huge trust in me and my team to match expectations of the high-ups. He directed the employees to work devotedly, dedicatedly and wholeheartedly by adopting self-accountability system.” He asked the staffers concerned to ensure recovery of dues with effective control. According to SDO Mehr Zulifqar, crackdown on power pilferers has been launched. The operation was launched under the directives of concerning high-ups. During last eight months, 16 people were caught red-handed stealing electricity from main electricity lines or by tampering with electricity meters. Cases were registered at respective police stations. They were also imposed a collective fine of Rs1.6 million. Mehr Zulifqar said that the power pilferers were serious offenders and they would be dealt with iron hands. SDO Fesco said power distribution system in the country is being upgraded and investment worth billions has been made for the purpose. He said that measures were being taken to provide maximum relief to the public. He said that he along with the team is working day and night for the betterment of the consumers. The SDO Fesco said that he along with his team is also making surprise visits of various areas of Thal.