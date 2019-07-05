Share:

LAHORE - A 34-year-old firefighter died during an operation in the Gowalmandi area on early Thursday, rescue workers said. The deceased was identified as Waseem Abbas, a resident of Sanda. A rescue team responded to an emergency call and launched the operation to put out the blaze late Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said that Abbas was leading the search and rescue operation at a house located on the Nisbat Road when the building collapsed. As a result, he died in the incident.

Several rescue teams later joined the operation and managed to pull out the body after removing the debris. The spokesman said the firefighter was a brave officer who lost his life in the line of duty. The funeral prayers for the deceased firefighter were offered at the Command and Control Center of the Rescue-1122 on Thursday afternoon.

Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and a large number of rescue workers attended the funeral prayers of the fire victim. On this occasion, the chief of the emergency service paid rich tributes to the martyred firefighter stating that Waseem Abbas lost his life while trying to save the lives and properties of fellow citizens. Many relative and colleagues of the victim were seen in tears as the body was brought at the headquarters before the funeral prayers. Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard.