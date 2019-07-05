Share:

SIALKOT - As many as four persons including three cousins were killed in two separate road accidents here on Thursday.

According to police, three young cousins - Asad Ali, Farhan and Faisal were killed when a tractor-trolley, overloaded with sand, badly hit their motorcycle. They died on the spot near village Chakra-Zafarwal. They were laid to rest in their native graveyard. A large number of people attended their funeral. On the other hand, a trader named Rafaqat Ali was killed when a carry box vehicle badly hit his motorcycle near village Sahu Chak-Chawainda, Pasrur tehsil.

On Wednesday, a local trader Muneer Sharif (35) and his minor son Usama were killed when an auto rickshaw badly hit there motorcycle, killing both of them on the spot near Pasrur city here. Both of the deceased father and son were laid to rest in their native graveyard in Tajpura-Pasrur here. Police are investigating with no arrest, in this regard.