SIALKOT : A Hindu family of Lal Das embraced Islam at the hands of local cleric Maulana Aqeel Abbas Sherzi during a special ceremony held in village Rattiyaan Syedan near Sialkot. Their Islamic names would be as follow: Lal Das-Ali Raza, his wife Bushra Wanti-Bushra Bibi, daughter Tayyuba Wanti-Tayyuba Shehzadi and sons Suhail Das-Suhail Ahmed and Zohaib Das-Zohaib Ahmed.