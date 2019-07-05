Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said Islamabad and Washington aimed to “refresh” ties when Prime Minister Imran Khan meets US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 22.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Imran Khan had been invited for the meeting by US President Donald Trump.

“At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Washington and hold a meeting with him on July 22. Agenda of the meeting is being prepared through diplomatic channels. The focus would be to refresh the bilateral relationship,” he said.

Asked about the declaration of Balochistan Liberation Army as a terrorist outfit by the US, the spokesperson said: “This is acknowledgement of Pakistan's stance on the outfit.”

To a question, Faisal said Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating and taking forward the Afghan peace process. About the possible meeting between Afghan Taliban leaders and PM Khan, Faisal said: “I cannot comment on the visit of Afghan leaders to Pakistan. However, Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating and taking forward the peace process. We are doing this in good faith and as a shared responsibility. The ultimate decision regarding political settlement is in the hands of Afghan people. Pakistan would continue stressing the need for an Afghan-led and an Afghan-owned peace process. We hope that these talks could ultimately lead to the result-oriented intra-Afghan dialogue,” he maintained.

Faisal said during recent visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to adopt a forward-looking approach and to strengthen ties in all areas of mutual interest, including political, trade, economic and investment, cultural and educational spheres.

“They also discussed to effectively utilise the existing economic mechanism such as holding of meetings of the Joint Economic Commission and Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority and to address all outstanding issues concerning trade and Afghan transit trade, at the earliest,” he added.

Faisal said the leadership identified trade and economic cooperation and regional connectivity as two important points of convergence for future partnership.

“In order to promote bilateral trade, steps such as opening of Torkham border for 24 hours and enhancing transit trade access and connectivity to neighbourhood, for both countries were also discussed. Further discussions in this regard would continue in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

He said the US had also acknowledged “our position and we will continue our efforts in this regard.”

Questioned if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor in November, Faisal said Pakistan has confirmed July 14 to India for the meeting and some decisions would be taken soon.

“Work continues on the Kartarpur corridor on our side. We hope for expedited progress in the meeting to ensure operationalisation of the corridor for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. We are moving forward on this issue with positive spirit,” he remarked.

Condemning Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, Faisal said only solution of the lingering dispute lies in the will of Kashmir people and in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

About the blast along the Line of Control, the spokesperson said it seems India was behind it. To a question, the spokesperson said that Dawood Ibrahim was not in Pakistan.

About the anti-Pakistani banners in the United Kingdom, the spokesperson said: “We have already taken up the issue with the Government of UK. The British High Commissioner (Thomas Drew) to Pakistan has also met with the Foreign Minister.”

Asked about the meeting in Bahrain to open doors for closer cooperation between Israel and the Gulf States, he said: “Our position regarding Israel is well known.”