ISLAMABAD - Chairman UNSCO Committee for Traditional Sports and Games Khalil Ahmed Khan met with IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza at her office on Thursday.

Topics of mutual interest came under discussion and it was decided that traditional games and sports must be revived in Pakistan. The chairman was hopeful that under the dynamic leadership of the IPC Minister, solid steps will be taken to promote traditional sports across the country. “Promoting traditional sports is a project very close to the heart of the Federal Minister and she takes personal interest in that.”

It is pertinent to mention here that after 18th amendment, sports has been a provincial subject, therefore, taking the provinces into confidence and to carry out solid steps for sports promotion at provincial level was also discussed during the meeting.

SWAKP marks World Sports Journalists Day

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SWAKP) celebrated World Sports Journalists Day amidst great fun and joys with players of various sports and members of the associations and officials of Directorate of Sports KP.

Prominent among them were Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, former squash legend Qamar Zaman, PHF vice president Syed Zahir Shah, karateka Khalid Noor, KPOA Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Butt, head coach Faisal Shah, SWASJ president Ijaz Ahmad Khan, secretary Imran Yousafzai and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guests lauded the sports journalists of the province. The International Sports Journalist Day is being observed since 1995. Every year, this day is celebrated around the world the best media professionals covering sporting events are awarded.