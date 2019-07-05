Share:

Journalists play a gigantic role in the media which is considered the fourth pillar of the state. Despite occupying such a valuable place, the journalists’ life is threatened. We should feel for these journalists since they openly express the truth to the public and inform us about everything happening across the globe.

In India, a journalist named Umat Sharma was arrested by police this week while reporting. I was sad to learn about it. He did not commit any mistake, yet he was taken to the police station. These journalists who travel overseas to bring true information and awareness to us are also at risk.

It is also a wake-up call for Pakistan to save its journalists before its too late.

MAHIKAN AMEER,

Shapuk.