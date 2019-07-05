Share:

Karachi - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that 5th July will remain as Black Day in the history of Pakistan when a “dictator overthrew” elected democratic government led by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In his statement issued here, Wahab said Pakistanis were deeply missing their beloved leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the current internal and external situation requires a political sagacity of his calibre to handle the current affairs.

“Those who snatched Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from us actually tried to eliminate the dream of our founding leaders about Pakistan. But wisdom, tolerance, patience and bravery of Benazir Bhutto foiled the evil designs of the perpetrators of both murders,” the adviser said in a statement issued here.

Wahab said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto picked up the broken pieces and rebuilt the country after getting freed 93,000 prisoners of war and 5,000 square miles of our land from India through his excellent diplomatic skills. Wahab said that people of Pakistan would always remember him in golden words as their hero while his opponents were also accepting his courage, statesmanship, foresightedness and love for his country and nation.

“Tormenters of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto vanished into midair in a natural justice system but he remains in the hearts and minds of millions of people even today,” he remarked. He pledged that his party would continue to pursue the mission and vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to make Pakistan an egalitarian, peaceful, progressive and a democratic role-model Muslim country in the world.

He said: “The political ideal of our founding chairman that all political power belongs to the people has inspired and will continue to inspire generations to come”. Meanwhile taking a jibe at the federal government, he said that the PTI-led government is another name of Nazi era. He further said that the ideals of Prime Minister Imran Khan are Hitler and Mussolini.

Wahab said that the masses of Pakistan already facing hardship due to policies of incompetent government. The adviser said that the failed policies of PTI have forced people to take to streets.