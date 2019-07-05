Share:

Karachi - Ulster University of United Kingdom and University of Karachi agreed for Students exchange programme under which the latter’s students and faculty members would get a chance to get education and training, respectively.

A two-member delegation of Ulster University of United Kingdom, on Thursday visited the University of Karachi and met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at his office.

Professor Paul Hanna, the Associate Dean (Global Engagement), Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment, Ulster University and Humair Ahmad, Country Manager for Ulster University during their visit discuss the on-going research and teaching activities in different departments of Karachi University in general and Department of Computer Science in particular.

Professor Paul Hanna offered faculty and students exchange program under which students of MS and MPhil of computer science department would get a chance to complete one semester at the Ulster University.

He also show interest in faculty training program through which faculty members would get on-hand training regarding modern technology and its usage at the Ulster University. Professor Paul wished that students should apply and try to avail three years PhD scholarship program at the Ulster University which offers attractive stipend to the young scholars besides completely waiving off their tuition fees.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi while accepting the offer said that it would surely help the students and they would be able to learn a lot from this experience. He expressed that varsity’s students should take advantage from this offer as this academic mobility is nice opportunity for them and as well as for the faculty members of the computer science department.

He mentioned that academic exchange and scientific research cooperation would produce fruitful results in future. Later, the delegation visited the computer science department and met the faculty members.

The Chairman DCS Professor Dr Sadiq Ali Khan informed the visitors that around 2, 500 students are enrolled in department. He also shed lights on on-going research activities being held in the DCS.