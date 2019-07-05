Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Thursday said that the department is going to construct Labour City and Allied Services at Bin Qasim Industrial Area Karachi. This he said while presiding over 15th meeting of the Governing Body of Workers Welfare Board at Tugluq House Karachi here. Secretary Labour and Human Resources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Asif Memon and other members of the board also attended the meeting.

The Workers Welfare Board Sindh has also outlined a new low cast housing project comprising 4096 flats at New Malir with an aim to ease the economic burden of Industrial workers so that they may concentrate on their work,” said the Minister.

It was decided in the meeting that for free and better education to the children of the industrial workers , intermediate colleges at Korangi Karachi, Landhi Karachi, New Karachi, Sukkur and Ghotki/Mirpur Mathelo and a Workers Model School SITE Area Karachi would be established

It was decided that a new Workers Intermediate College along with other educational facilities would be established at SITE Area Hyderabad and the proposed college would cater the needs of approximately 500 children. It would cost Rs 3 crore and 70 lacs.

It was also decided in the meeting to expedite coordination with Health Department Sindh to allocate some quota in all medical universities and colleges of Sindh for Labour Class. For monitoring of establishment of medical and engineering colleges, a seven member committee was also constituted. For provision of houses to the workers and allotment policy, a three member committee was formed as well.

It was further decided in the meeting that educational documents of the officers and employees of Workers Welfare Board would be verified by competent Authorities. On occasion while addressing the meeting Baloch warned that no delay would be tolerated in provision of course books, uniforms, shoes and school bags to the children of the workers. He asked the officers to remove all hurdles in the way of protecting workers’ rights.

The Minister also directed to ensure implementation of decisions, taken in Board meeting.

”Sindh Labour Department was trying to implement the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in making the labourers of Sindh happy and content,” he added.