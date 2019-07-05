Share:

Frank Lampard, a Stamford Bridge legend, has joined the Blues on a three-year deal after one season with Derby County, which marked his first step into management after a glorious career as a player.

Chelsea announced on Thursday the return of their legend Frank Lampard to Stamford Bridge – this time in the capacity of a manager – on a three-year contract.

"I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach," Lampard, who had spent 13 years with the West London club, said in a statement. "Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said of the comeback: "It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game."

The new season is going to be challenging for the 41-year-old head coach and his not-so-new club, whose key player, Eden Hazard, moved on to join Spanish giants Real Madrid last month and which operates under a FIFA-imposed two-window transfer ban.

Lampard is replacing Italian manager Maurizio Sarri, who has departed Chelsea for Juventus after a tumultuous year that still saw the Blues secure third place in Premier League and lift the Europa League trophy.

Lampard, who retired as a player in 2017, returns home after an impressive first season as a manager, in which he led Derby County to the Championship playoff final but was still unable to help them advance to the Premier League.

'Super Frank' is widely considered one of the greatest players in Chelsea's 114-year history, as well as one of the best midfielders of his generation. With 211 goals in 648 appearances, Lampard is the club's all-time goal-scorer; moreover, he won three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and one Champions League during his spell at Chelsea and represents its most successful era, which began in the 21st century.