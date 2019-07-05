Share:

Rawalpindi - A gang of 6 armed men stormed into a shopping mall located at Dhama Mor and allegedly kidnapped a 24-year-old man on gunpoint, sources said on Thursday.

The kidnappers bundled the man into a vehicle and sped away towards Katcheri, they said. The abducted person was identified as Umar Farooq, the sources added. The victim family has not reported the occurrence of the crime to area police, they mentioned.

According to sources, a gang of 6 armed men having sophisticated weapons walked in Sardar Plaza near Dhama Mor, the limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, and picked up a man Umer Farooq from a shop on gunpoint. The kidnappers, reportedly from KP, put the man into a vehicle and escaped.

They said that a man Javed took Rs4 million on interest from his uncle but did not return the amount. On this, uncle of Javed hired paid kidnappers and kidnapped his younger brother Umer in broad day light, they said. The incident swelled wave of panic among the business community who stressed the police to provide them with security. DSP Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam, while talking to The Nation, said that the matter was not reported to the police by the victim family so far. He said that the man was kidnapped by unknown men apparently on monetary issue. “Police will take action only if the victim family tender complaint,” he said.

On the other hand, Wah Saddar police arrested a man namely Suhail Akhter on charges of kidnapping a man and registered a case against him. The police also produced the accused before a court of law and obtained his two days physical remand for further action.

According to sources, a citizen Nazir lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Wah stating that Suhail Akhter had occupied his lands illegally. He said that he had also tendered applications with senior police officers against Suhail for legal action. He alleged that he along with Sultan Mehmood was going to Barahma when Suhail and his men intercepted them on gunpoint and later kidnapped Sultan. He appealed police to register case against accused and to recover the abducted person. Police lodged First Information Report against accused and arrested Suhail during a raid.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, however, when contacted for his comments, confirmed that police held the kidnapper and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.

He said Suhail is notorious land kidnapper and involved in many cases including murder of his wife that too on property dispute. SP informed police raided the mansion of accused and seized 6 Kalashnikovs, 4 pistols, 14 magazines and scores of bullets that he and his men were possessing illegally. He said separate cases were registered against the accused.