A country develops through its wealthy economic power and by the major role played by the exports of the industry. However, the present situation of Pakistan’s economy is on a rough surface. How will the country then be run in the future? The currency is devaluing day by day. The public is highly disappointed with PTI’s government because along with the loans they take from the IMF, they also have to import from other countries.

The inflation is expected to rise even more in this year. Both the prime ministers of Pakistan and India are unable to control the economic situations of their countries. As a result, the public has also stopped showing any interest. In fact, CPEC is also a huge economic loss for Pakistan since there are no exports for the country. The government is requested to resolve these issues and make the country a better place to live in.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Kalatuk.