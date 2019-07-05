NAB ACCOUNTABILITY

e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Saturday | July 06, 2019
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
12:41 PM | July 05, 2019
Shehbaz, Hamza appear before AC
12:31 PM | July 05, 2019
Lampard returns to Stamford Bridge
12:28 PM | July 05, 2019
Atletico sign 19-year-old for £113m
11:43 AM | July 05, 2019
‘We can prevent JCPOA from total collapse’:Iranian FM
11:21 AM | July 05, 2019
ADB to give $235 million loan to develop Karachi BRT project
10:23 AM | July 05, 2019
Govt gives authority to SECP to conduct raids, confiscate records
9:13 AM | July 05, 2019
Bahamas helicopter crash kills at least 6 including American coal tycoon
9:06 AM | July 05, 2019
UK seizure of Iranian tanker is ‘piracy’: Iran foreign ministry
4:38 PM | July 04, 2019
A new and old Pakistan paradox
4:24 PM | July 04, 2019
EBM, Once Again, Partners with the School of Leadership for the 18th YLC
3:30 PM | July 04, 2019
Rana Sanaullah arrested on tip-off from international agent: Shehryar Afridi
2:42 PM | July 04, 2019
Jail authorities stop PML-N leaders from meeting Nawaz Sharif
2:36 PM | July 04, 2019
Khurshid Shah asks PM to name those who asked for NRO
1:29 PM | July 04, 2019
NAB does not believe in political victimization: NAB chairman
12:47 PM | July 04, 2019
Pakistan Army continues rescue operation after boat incident in Tarbela Lake
11:23 AM | July 04, 2019
PM Khan forms 21-member Core Committee of PTI
10:32 AM | July 04, 2019
First Hajj flight carrying 214 pilgrims takes off from Lahore
10:26 AM | July 04, 2019
'Dil Dil Pakistan’ lyricist Nisar Nasik passes away
9:05 AM | July 04, 2019
'Be careful with threats' as 'they can come back and bite you': Trump warns Iran
3:23 PM | July 03, 2019
Police arrest main suspect of Chinese consulate attack in Karachi
NAB ACCOUNTABILITY
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
NAB ACCOUNTABILITY
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
July 05, 2019
NAB doesn’t believe in political vengeance, says Javed
July 05, 2019
NAB moves IHC against Babar Awan’s acquittal
July 05, 2019
SHC orders NAB to wrap up cases against Shoro
July 04, 2019
NAB fails to find Bilawal’s involvement in Park Lane case
Top Stories
2:42 PM | July 04, 2019
Jail authorities stop PML-N leaders from meeting Nawaz Sharif
12:06 PM | July 03, 2019
Unidentified men open fire at Lahore airport
2:37 PM | July 03, 2019
Five polio cases reported in KP, toll rises to 31
3:08 PM | July 02, 2019
PR deficit decreased by Rs4bn: Sheikh Rasheed
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus