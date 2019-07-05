Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the anti-graft body does not believe in any political vengeance and only across the board accountability was in progress.

Addressing a ceremony held to return retrieved amounts to the affected people of corruption, he said action is only being taken indiscriminately against the corrupt elements. He said the anti-graft body has all the evidence in the money laundering cases and these will be presented before the courts at appropriate time. He pointed out that millions and billions of rupees were laundered abroad. The Chairman NAB said if corruption had not been committed, the country would not have to go for loans. He said NAB has so far deposited three hundred and twenty six billion rupees into the national kitty after recovering the amount from the corrupt elements. He said: “What has NAB got to do with politics, we are just trying to end corruption.” He also rubbished claims relayed on the institute by political opponents for helping engineer political parties and break off people from their parent organisations, enforcing them to change allegiances.