KASUR - The four-day urs celebrations of renowned Sufi saint Naqeebullah Shah concluded here the other day.

Famous personalities including Spokesman for Prime Minister Afzal Nadeem Chan, former foreign minister Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali and others attended the urs celebrations.

Shrine caretakers - Sufi Naqeebur Rehman Shah and Sufi Asadullah Shah made special prayers at the concluding ceremony. They prayed for peace and prosperity of the country. During the urs celebrations, mehfil-e-sama and gatherings of Durood-o-Salam were held. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali said that Islam spread in the region owing to the teachings of saints.

Man kills cousin over domestic issue

A man axed his cousin to death over a domestic issue in suburban village Kotha Kalan. The deceased was a daughter of his father’s elder brother.

According to Kanganpur police, suspect Usman argued with his cousin Amna (18) and axed her to death. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy. A case had been registered against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s family.