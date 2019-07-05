Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on Thursday sent 17 vocational experts and teachers to get one-month training in China, a statement said.

The statement issued by the NAVTTC said that indentifying the growth and future needs of emerging information and communication technology industry of Pakistan, NAVTTC in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd had selected 17 vocational experts and teachers from various vocational and technical training institutes across the country to get one-month training at Chongqing Industrial Polytechnic College in China.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan while addressing the departure ceremony of the trainers here at NAVTTC HQs said that imparting right kind of training was vital to our TVET reform agenda and it was a great opportunity for NAVTTC to be working with one of the giants of information and communications technology (ICT) industry for imparting skills to Pakistani youth.

“We hope that our trainers will utilize this opportunity to the best and learn from the world’s top experts so that on their return to Pakistan they are better equipped to disseminate their knowledge and skills to their fellow trainers and students,” he stated.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor from Chinese embassy Wang Zhihua appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC for making this venture possible and expressed desire to continue collaboration in future.

“We are committed to work together with NAVTTC to boost TVET sector of Pakistan and this training programme is a great opportunity for Pakistani teachers to learn from the knowledge and expertise of Chinese professionals and replicate the same here on their return”, he said.

Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan Malibing, while addressing the ceremony said, “Huawei is the leading ICT providers in the world and it is our greatest pleasure to collaborate with NAVTTC to train Pakistani teachers and support economic and technological of Pakistan”.

Huawei has been engaged in various projects for the last 20 years in Pakistan and is keen on investing in the education sector of Pakistan through such programs, he added.

Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan appreciated support of Huawei for skilling Pakistani teachers and hoped that such welfare training projects will continue in future.

He termed this program as a great opportunity for the young and dynamic teachers who will bring back latest innovative ICT knowledge for the youth of Pakistan.

He advised the teachers to project the positive image of Pakistan to the people of China through their best behaviour and commitment as the ambassadors of Pakistan.

During their training, the teachers will learn route control, border gateway protocol, multicast, switching and many other ICT innovations.

The course will include Huawei Advanced Management Course, and the development and management innovation of electronic information industry in Southwest China.

The training will conclude with a theoretical test evaluation and Huawei HCNA certification exam will also be taken. Participants will be awarded the graduation certificate and Huawei HCNA certification after passing the examinations.