ISLAMABAD : National Book Foundation on Thursday launched a 40-day-long free children summer book club with the aim to promote book culture among the young students.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Aamir Hasan inaugurated the launching ceremony of the summer book club at Ahmad Faraz Auditorium, National Book Foundation.

A representative of the NBF said that students of various schools of Rawalpindi and Islamabad under age of 4 years to 10 years would participate in the club where they would attend different learning sessions.

“These sessions will be arranged under supervision of kids’ writers, educationists, artists and teachers from different schools who will teach character building techniques to these kids among other activities”, she added.

She said that the club would be open Mondays to Thursdays from 10:30am to 1pm while 10am to 12am on Fridays.

Experts at the club will encourage children about storytelling, artwork and book reading. Summer book club will also arrange informative question answer sessions that will be concluded with prize distribution among smart kids, she said.