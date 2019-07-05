Share:

LAHORE - People from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

The CM listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for the solution of difficulties. The people thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said that he is a CM of the people who opened the doors of CM Office for common persons.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “My doors are open and I maintain continuous liaison with the people. Solving your problems is my responsibility and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in this regards,

Buzdar bemoaned the last government for damaging economy, saying: “ The last government is responsible for the bad conditions. Every job will be done on merit. There is no room for the corrupt in Punjab because the country has been left behind due to the corrupt elements.”

He said a policy of zero-tolerance is being towed because corruption has to be eliminated for progress and prosperity. “We speak the truth and are serving the people with commitment and passion. We will not deceive the people nor would do political jugglery,” he added.

The CM said that the PTI government is taking every decision in the best interest of the country. He made it clear that injustices made with the backward areas during the past government will be compensated.

He said that public needs are given priority in development schemes. The things are being improved day by day and a good time is knocking at the door. He said that 22 crore people are our real strength. When PTI came into power, the economy was devastated and institutions were bankrupted but the incumbent government has set a new example by introducing reforms in a short span of time. We believe in performance instead of slogans and the opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the people will be fulfilled by treating it as a sacred responsibility, the Chief Minister concluded.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the capsizing of the boat in Tarbela Lake. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said that the government equally shares their grief.