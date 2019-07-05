Share:

SIALKOT - Cyber crime experts sensitised Sialkot exporters to the growing threat of cyber crime here on Thursday.

Addressing an awareness seminar at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the experts asked the Sialkot exporters to upgrade Information Technology (IT) infrastructure in their factories and upgrade their cyber security system. They also advised them to adopt modern information technology (IT) skills to avert cyber crime incidents in future.

Chairman SCCI’s Departmental Committee on Cyber Crime Umer Khalid presided over the event. SCCI RDOs Miss Shazma Munir and Salman Mir were also present on the occasion. They gave detailed briefing about computer hacking, data breach laws and the reasons behind targeting of Sialkot exporters by the hackers. They discussed in detail the burning issue of cyber crime against the exporters besides stressing the need to find out amicable solution to this nasty matter.

Exporters expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of money hacking and cyber crime against them. They told the participants that the hackers were targeting small businesses, SMEs and exporters in Sialkot by hacking their computers and data breaching.

The exporters learnt about the valuable tips about the cyber security precautionary measures, to minimize cyber risks besides, protecting their businesses from data breach in the seminar.

Experts including Farhan Mirza and Bilal revealed that the major reasons behind the rising incidents of the cyber crime were the lack of the advanced skills of information technology and cyber security as well.

Chairman Committee Umer Khalid said the cyber crime incidents with the Sialkot exporters are increasing, especially against the small industrialists and exporters due to the lack of advanced cyber security skills.

Man held for torturing wife

Police arrested a man for brutally torturing his wife and throwing hot boiling water on her over a domestic dispute in New Mianapura-Hajipura locality here on Thursday.

Police said that the victim Farzana Bibi received severe burn wounds on her face and various parts of her body. She was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot where the doctors said that her condition was critical. Police put the accused Ghulam Abbas behind bars after registering a case against him. Police also registered a case against him on the report of Ghazanfar Ali, brother of Farzana.

Dacoit strike house, take away valuables

Three unknown dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash and other valuables (worth of Rs1.1 million) at gunpoint during a major dacoity incident in the house of a local landlord named Malik Rustam Khan in village Daallowali-Sialkot here the other night. The accused fled way with booty after locking the family members in separate rooms. Sialkot Cantt police are investigating with no arrest in this regard.

MOTORBIKES SNATCHED, LIFTED

Thieves stole four motorcycles in separate incidents in Sialkot district, police said. Unknown thieves stole a motorcycle of trader Haseeb Bilal from Regiment Bazaar Sialkot Cantt. Three dacoits snatched a motorcycle, two cell phones and Rs15,000 from Umer Ali and his friend Sajid Hussain near village Jodheywali-Sialkot. Two unknown armed dacoits snatched a new motorcycle at gunpoint from Ali Sher near Sultan Chowk. In Doburji Araaiyaan-Sialkot, accused took away a motorcycle of Ejazul Haq from outside his house. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest so far.