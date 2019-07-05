Share:

Islamabad - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office here.

During the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Armed Forces of Pakistan, a PM Office statement issued here said.

PM TO VISIT KARACHI ON 11TH

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11 along with his economic team and will hold meetings with the business community during his visit to Karachi.

According to official sources, Prime Minister gave his nod to visit the port city to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail during their meeting here on Thursday. Sindh Governor apprised the Prime Minister about various ongoing development projects, including K-4, in Sindh.