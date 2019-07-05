Share:

LAHORE - Police claimed to have arrested 10 gunmen at the Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday.

According to initial investigation, the arrested gunmen belonged to the Shahbaz Gujjar group and they had planned to unleash an attack on their opponent Maqsood Butt group. The Maqsood Butt group could not reach the court on time, it is learnt.

The police was tipped off by the Special Branch, an official told The Nation.

“The gunmen took positions outside the court and they were waiting for their opponents when heavy police contingents reached there,” the official said. “Luckily, other party was late due to some issue. However, the police thwarted the gun attack by immediately responding to the situation.”

Police sources said the gunmen offered resistance when the police tried to arrest them. However, the policemen overpowered them and arrested all the suspects. They recovered 10 pistols and dozens of bullets from their possession. The suspects were shifted to a police lockup for further interrogation.

Police official Dost Muhammad told reporters that they also registered a criminal case against the arrested suspects on various charges including antiterrorism act and display of firearms. SP (Civil Lines police division) Dost Muhammad said the police thwarted the gun attack by arresting all the gunmen.