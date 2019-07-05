Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police Thursday warned of action against those filing false applications with the police against other citizens.

According to a spokesman of Islamabad police, in line with orders of the court, the police received 471 applications for action in the month of June. On 363 of these applications, cases of different nature were registered while 51 applications, after inquiry, were found false. The police said that cases under section 182 of the Pakistan Penal Code which pertain to false allegations have been sent to the relevant courts for action against the liars. After hearings in the courts, 10 persons were handed down sentences for filing false applications while other cases were pending before courts, according to the police.

According to a spokesman of the police, providing wrong information to police is a cognizable offence and the responsible person will be liable to punishment. He said that Islamabad police had set up a coordinated system to take departmental action against the police officers who did not take timely legal action on complaints received from the public. However, some people, taking advantage of the facility, started filing false applications against their opponents, they said.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 21 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that following directions of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed, officials of Islamabad police accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Aabpara police recovered one 30-bore pistol from Afaq Ahmed and arrested him. Golra police recovered 110 gram hashish and two gram ice from Imtaiz Ahmed. Ramana police recovered one 30-bore pistol from Nusrat Bilal. Sabzi Mandi police recovered one 30-bore pistol from Sohail. Sihala police recovered 1.33 gram hashish from Arshad. Bhara Kahu police recovered Kalashnikov rifle from Zahid Islam.

while the police also arrested 12 persons involved in immoral activities. They were identified as Aamir, Zulfiqar Iqbal, Zeeshan Kareem, Noman, Zeeshan Tariq, Rakhshanda Bibi, Sania, Tania, Sameena Bibi, Yasmeen, Saba Bibi, and Shahmila Bibi.