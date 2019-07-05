Share:

HAFIZABAD - District Officer Education (Secondary) Mian Aslam directed all the head teachers in the district to ensure the attendance of Headmaster/Headmistress, clerical staff and class-IV employees in the school even during summer vacations and warned that those found absent would be taken to task.

The officer today visited Government Boys High School No. 2 Pindi Bhattian and expressed his resentment over the irresponsible behaviour of the Principal, insanitary conditions and ugly conditions prevailing in the school premises. He ordered audit of funds of the school and departmental action against the Principal Sajid Munir. He also visited the Government Boys High School No. 1 Pindi Bhattian and expressed his satisfaction over the presence of the staff and better sanitary condition in the premises.