ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) conducted a first-ever corporate briefing session at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer Murtaza Hashwani, Chief Financial Officer Javed Iqbal, Company Secretary Mansoor Khan and Board Members were present at the event. The event was also attended by the participants of Pakistan Stock Exchange-Islamabad.
On the occasion, Mansoor presented a brief profile of PSL and said that PSL became a part of Hashoo Group in 1985. The company is principally engaged in the hospitality business and owns and operates the five-star chain of Pearl-Continental Hotels across Pakistan. Currently, PSL owns six five-star hotels in all major cities of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Each these hotels enjoys a prominent standing in the market. Meanwhile, PSL is expanding its portfolio in key business and business destinations across Pakistan.
Besides, the PSL also has interests in the travel and tourism business running the prestigious banner of Destinations of The World (DOTW).
Later, Tahir Mahmood shared financial highlights of the company.