Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) con­ducted a first-ever corporate briefing session at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Mur­taza Hashwani, Chief Financial Officer Javed Iqbal, Company Sec­retary Mansoor Khan and Board Members were present at the event. The event was also attend­ed by the participants of Pakistan Stock Exchange-Islamabad.

On the occasion, Mansoor presented a brief profile of PSL and said that PSL became a part of Hashoo Group in 1985. The company is prin­cipally engaged in the hospi­tality business and owns and operates the five-star chain of Pearl-Continental Hotels across Pakistan. Currently, PSL owns six five-star hotels in all major cities of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kash­mir. Each these hotels enjoys a prominent standing in the market. Meanwhile, PSL is expanding its portfolio in key business and business desti­nations across Pakistan.

Besides, the PSL also has interests in the travel and tourism business running the prestigious banner of Destina­tions of The World (DOTW).

Later, Tahir Mahmood shared financial highlights of the company.