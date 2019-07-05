Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has constituted its 21-member Core Committee as a requirement of the party’s revised constitution.

The party’s Central Media Department said that the Core Committee comprising of 21 members has been formed after getting nod from the party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prime minister will head the committee while Secretary General Arshad Dad will carry out duties as its secretary.

The members include Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former finance minister Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

The other members are Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, provincial minister Atif Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Arshad Dad, Dr Babar Awan, Naeemul Haq, Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind.

The committee will meet to discuss and deliberate upon national issues and political and organizational matters of the party and will frame party policies, an office bearer of PTI’s Central Secretariat said.

He said that the issuance of new notification of Core Committee required under the new party constitution that became operational since May 1, 2019 followed by the highest level decision making body of the party approve it.

The Core Committee had once attained a significant position within party before the 2018 general elections when it used to make important decisions on political matters.