LAHORE - The Punjab government on Thursday decided to set up Special Education Foundation to provide quality education, technical and vocational training to special children while an endowment fund would also be established under the foundation.

Also, the provincial government set a target of planting nine million saplings during the upcoming monsoon tree plantation campaign likely to start from last week of July.

The decision of establishing the foundation for special was taken at a meeting jointly chaired by Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq and Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

According to a handout, the provincial minister said the first ever special education policy would be announced this year.

He listed his government’s feats, saying: “A Rs35 million programme has been launched to provide state of the art facilities to special education schools of 11 districts during the current year.

9 million saplings to be planted during monsoon

The CS said that education and training of special children is part of process of national progress. He promised that all possible resources would be utilized for wellbeing of special children.

He also ordered collection of credible data regarding population of special children in the province so that better planning and resource allocation could be done.

Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Chairmen of planning and development board and PITB, administrative secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

Separately, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem presided over a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming tree plantation at Civil Secretariat.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that effective steps should be taken for improving sanitation in districts and making upcoming monsoon tree plantation campaign successful.

Environment protection a priority of the government and no negligence would be tolerated, the chief secretary said, adding that controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity.