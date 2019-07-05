Share:

RIYADH (AA) Saudi Arabia’s first female ambassador on Thursday started her new mission as her country’s top diplomat in Washington DC.

“Honored to present my credentials today,” Princess Rima Bint Bandar Al-Saud tweeted. “Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC,” she said.

She noted that she was feeling excited to begin her new journey with a “wonderful team.” On April 16, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz issued a royal decree appointing Princess Bint Bandar as the kingdom’s ambassador in Washington, succeeding Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king’s son.