LAHORE - Punjab Tourism Minister Raja Yasir Humayun represented Pakistan at Unesco World Heritage Committee in Azerbaijan, a handout said on Thursday. The 43rd meeting reviewed damage to Shalimar Gardens due to Orange Line Metro Train. However, Unesco didn’t include the gardens on the List of World Heritage in Danger. The minister counted his government’s feats and criticised the former government for ignoring the Shalimar Gardens badly. He said the heritage committee accepted Pakistan’s stance as the government is taking steps to attract the international visitors. The committee, comprising representatives of 21 countries, will conclude on July 10.