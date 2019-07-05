Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the accountability court (AC) on Friday, for the hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

There were strict security measures taken in and around the court premises as an immense number of PML-N members and supporters have reached the area. Both Shehbaz and son Hamza have been earlier indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption reference. The father and son duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The National Accountability Bureau in February had filed a reference against the two alleging that the former chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by using public funds for the construction of a bridge to facilitate the Ramzan mills, owned by his sons.