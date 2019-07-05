Share:

KARACHI (PR) Shell Pakistan Limited has always kept their consumers at the forefront. A new campaign ‘Namumkin se Agay mauqaypemauqa heavy offer kachoka’ was launched by Shell Advance, empowering consumers go the extra mile to achieve their ambitions and realize their dreams. The campaign ran for 3 months, with an exciting opportunity to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win Harley Davidson heavy bikes and 125cc motorcycles on the purchase of Advance AX3, AX5 or Ultra. A total of 38 winners of 125cc motorcycles were announced throughout the country in regionally held ceremonies.