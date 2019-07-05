Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that adverse results of empowering each province for preparing academic syllabus instead of the federation under 18th Amendment have started coming to the fore.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Ch Shujaat said that these changes in syllabus were producing anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan and anti-army sentiments in students.

He said in Urdu book for class 8, which is being distributed free by the government for 2019-20 in the Punjab, important chapters like Eid Miladun Nabi (ﷺ), Shaheed-e-Karbala, Hazrat Bilal, Sayings of the Quaid-i-Azam, Nishan-e-Haider and Women’s Role in Pakistan, which were there in the old syllabus, have been replaced in the new syllabus by chapters like Pakistan Key Chand Eham Tehwar, Khoon Ka Badla, Shehri Difaa (Civil Defence), Hockey, Pakistan Key Mausam, Adab Ki Ahmiyat, Tafreeh Ki Ahmiyat and Rail Kahani.

Shujaat said at the time of passing 18th Amendment, expressing serious reservations on this issue, he had said that by transferring responsibility of making academic syllabus to the provinces unbearable losses could surface on the national future and matters could go out of control. He had said that every government would keep changing syllabus according to its ideology and chief minister of any province could put his own photograph in place of the Quaid-i-Azam and law could not stop him.

“Power of preparing syllabus should rest with the federation”

Shujaat said now it was proving that forces inimical to the country under the international conspiracy were trying to weaken armed forces of Pakistan to hide their sacrifices from the future generations and weaken the Ideology of Pakistan by eliminating golden personalities and events of Islamic history from academic books.

He said reports were pouring in from other provinces about such changes based on one’s own likings. He said report about such regrettable change from the Punjab was a matter of grave concern. He demanded of the government that power of preparing syllabus should be rested with the federation. In that way, he maintained, such deplorable conspiracies would be buried. He demanded that textbook with such changes should immediately be withdrawn.

Expressing regrets, Shujaat said those at the helm of affairs in the province had not given importance to this deplorable conspiracy. He said by removing chapter of Nish-e-Haider at attempt had been made to hide sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan from the eyes of future generations. He added that Allama Iqbal’s popular Dua “Ya Rab Dil-e-Muslim Ko Woh Zinda Tamanna Dey” which was added after creation of Pakistan has now been removed whereas chapter of Shaheed-e-Karbala, the greatest example of sacrifice in the history of the world, has also been replaced with events like Role of Women in Pakistan Movement, Pakistan Key Mausam, Tafreeh Ki Ahmiyat.