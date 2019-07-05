Share:

NANKANA SAHIB : As many as 365 Sikh Yatrees on Thursday reached Pakistan to take part in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s three-day death anniversary in Nankana Sahib. Maharaja Ranjit Singh is known as the first ruler of the Sikh empire who came to power in the Indian subcontinent in the early 19th century. The Sikh Yatrees reached Pakistan through a special train and were welcomed by the officials of the district administration. Talking to the newsmen on the occasion, the Sikh Yatrees expressed their appreciation towards the Pakistan Sikh Gurdawa Parbandhak Committee and local administration for facilitating their visit. Earlier on June 18, Sikh community hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts towards religious pilgrimage in reference to his Kartarpur initiative. Addressing the media outside the residence of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh had hailed Imran Khan’s sincere efforts towards the Kartarpur corridor project. On June 28, a life-sized sculpture of Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort’s historic Mai Jindan Haveli. The haveli was named after Ranjit Singh’s youngest queen.