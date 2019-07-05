Share:

Karachi - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh government is in close contact with the institutions, working for the welfare, education, health and training of the special persons and children,.

This he said while visiting Dua Education and Welfare Trust district Korangi Karachi.

On this occasion special Assistant to CM Sindh Pir Noor Ullah, advisor to IT Minister Zain Uddin Shah, Principal Dua Trust Amina Mehmood, Administrator Matad Ur Rehman and others were also present.

Qamar visited various parts of the trust and inspected the facilities, which were being provided there to special children. On this occasion Principal Amina Mehmood briefed the CM Special Assistant regarding facilities of Speech Therapy, Physiotherapy and other facilities.

Qamar expressed his satisfaction over the facilities which were being provided there and assured them his full cooperation in enhancing these facilities.

He added: ‘Sindh government has been working in rehabilitation works for special persons and children at all levels and we are trying to make these special persons an effective member of the society.” He also asked the members of the civil society to come forward to help out these institution in their noble cause