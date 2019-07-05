Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100-index went down by 325.93 points (0.94%) to close at 34,570 points.

A total of 88,946,330 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.95 billion.

Out of 298 companies, share prices of 59 companies recorded increase while 221 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were KEL with a volume of 8.979 million shares and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 4.32, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with a volume of 8.243 million and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.71 to close at Rs 17.87 and MLCF with a volume of 7.597 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.96 to close at Rs 25.33.